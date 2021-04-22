Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.00. 1,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.