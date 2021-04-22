Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

WSO traded up $8.76 on Thursday, hitting $293.74. 3,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,440. Watsco has a 12 month low of $144.16 and a 12 month high of $287.51. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.52 and its 200-day moving average is $241.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

