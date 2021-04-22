WBH Advisory Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,932.96.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,362.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,160.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,192.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.