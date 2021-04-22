Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $55.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on NCR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.11.
NCR stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. NCR has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $41.81.
In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of NCR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in NCR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.