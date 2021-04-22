Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $55.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NCR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.11.

NCR stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. NCR has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $41.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of NCR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in NCR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

