Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.17.

Outset Medical stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock valued at $203,523,642.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Outset Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,597,000 after buying an additional 473,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after buying an additional 506,091 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

