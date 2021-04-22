Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $75,000 Stock Position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,764 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Marker Therapeutics were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 103,194 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,720 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $164.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRKR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

In other Marker Therapeutics news, insider Juan Vera acquired 571,428 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,564,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,852.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang purchased 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

