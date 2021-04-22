Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $98,000 in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BCTG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCTG opened at $11.30 on Thursday. BCTG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

