Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 207.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 639,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

SOLO stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $378.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 4,809.43%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis boosted their price target on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

