Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 15,191 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,191 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FARM shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $185.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.41 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

