Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes $93,000 Position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $3,046,000.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $99,981. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of CDAK stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

