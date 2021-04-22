Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 2.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 621,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,755,422. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.86, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

