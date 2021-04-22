Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $8.75 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

NYSE HD traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $323.75. The company had a trading volume of 73,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.14 and a 12 month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

