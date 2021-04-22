Wendell David Associates Inc. Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NEE traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.78. 118,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,052,493. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

