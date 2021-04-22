Wendell David Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.94. 43,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.50. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.