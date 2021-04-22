Wendell David Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.87. The stock had a trading volume of 53,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,832. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $144.87 and a 1-year high of $226.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.88.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

