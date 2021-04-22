Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.92.

NYSE:WAL opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $104.85. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

