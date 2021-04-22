Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after buying an additional 141,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Western Digital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after buying an additional 72,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,461,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.24.

Western Digital stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

