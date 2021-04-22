Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 72.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Western Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

