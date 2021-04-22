Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.20 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $2.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool updated its FY21 guidance to $22.50-23.50 EPS.

NYSE:WHR traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $234.70. 1,115,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,683. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $97.17 and a fifty-two week high of $240.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.96 and a 200-day moving average of $198.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

