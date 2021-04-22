William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. William Blair also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRV. Argus lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

TRV stock opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

