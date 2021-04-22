Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIT. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

WIT stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 204,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Wipro by 13.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Wipro by 917.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 174,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 157,240 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 174,320 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

