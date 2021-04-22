Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.51% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,445 shares of company stock worth $11,813,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

