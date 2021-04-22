Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 123,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,493,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WKHS. B. Riley started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.
In other news, Director Gerald B. Budde sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $309,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,176.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,445 shares of company stock valued at $11,813,688. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Workhorse Group by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 595,380 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 485,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
