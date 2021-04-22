Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 123,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,493,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WKHS. B. Riley started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Budde sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $309,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,176.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,445 shares of company stock valued at $11,813,688. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Workhorse Group by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 595,380 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 485,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.