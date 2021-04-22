Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report sales of $13.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.72 million. Xencor reported sales of $32.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $61.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $70.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $78.08 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $126.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

XNCR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 165,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Xencor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 8,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,555,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

