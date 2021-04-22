Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $16.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of XHR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,582. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

