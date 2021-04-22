Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xerox's bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. Xerox's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. However, the company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. Global presence exposes the company to unfavorable foreign currency movements, which has been impacting its top-line growth. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Xerox have underperformed its industry over the past year.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XRX. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of XRX stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,739. Xerox has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Xerox by 232.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 33,678 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Xerox by 206.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 217,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 146,804 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $295,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

