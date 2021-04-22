XIO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One XIO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.