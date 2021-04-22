XSGD (XSGD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $46,470.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $42.29 million and $46,470.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00064976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00279933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004437 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00027196 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.10 or 0.00976045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.44 or 0.00689007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,985.74 or 0.99627196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,140 coins and its circulating supply is 56,578,037 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

