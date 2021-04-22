Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Cut to C$11.25

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on YRI. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

TSE:YRI opened at C$6.19 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.06 and a 12-month high of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 23.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.60.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$595,405.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,523,365.20. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,675 shares in the company, valued at C$1,237,743. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,943 shares of company stock valued at $735,585.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.