yearn.finance II (YFII) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.85 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance II has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance II coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00073130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.00739518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00096158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.28 or 0.08264992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050855 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II (YFII) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance II should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

