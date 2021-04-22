yieldwatch Price Reaches $1.37 on Top Exchanges (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $14.64 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00270237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.58 or 0.01041543 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.34 or 0.00684004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,204.56 or 1.00070316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

