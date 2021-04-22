Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.18. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

