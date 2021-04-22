Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Duke Realty posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

DRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

DRE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

