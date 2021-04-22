Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

