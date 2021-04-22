Zacks: Analysts Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Post $0.19 EPS

Analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.13. REV Group posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 311.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,062,930.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in REV Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 442,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. REV Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

