Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce $300.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $302.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.79 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $265.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.35. 176,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,684. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.31. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

