Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to post sales of $13.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. ViewRay posted sales of $14.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $72.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.58 million to $79.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $114.20 million, with estimates ranging from $96.98 million to $134.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%.

VRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.