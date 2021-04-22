Zacks: Analysts Expect Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bright Scholar Education.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Library Research Ltd acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth $1,844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000.

Shares of BEDU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.53 million, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Scholar Education (BEDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.