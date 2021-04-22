Zacks: Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.78.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $92.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,668 shares of company stock valued at $39,375,683 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Chegg by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

