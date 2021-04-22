Zacks: Analysts Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $396.94 Million

Brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce sales of $396.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $399.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $374.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,764 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.93. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $264.73 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

