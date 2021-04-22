Zacks: Analysts Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.76. Helios Technologies posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

HLIO traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.33. 2,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,061,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $21,533,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

