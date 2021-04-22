Zacks: Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.