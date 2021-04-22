Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.74 Million

Brokerages expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to announce sales of $25.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.30 million and the lowest is $23.50 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $24.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $118.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.60 million to $132.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $175.21 million, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $200.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,960,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

