Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.13. 35,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,042. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -103.73, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,429,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 471,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after acquiring an additional 263,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

