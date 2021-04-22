Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $860,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will report $860,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $710,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $7.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 million to $10.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.29. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RKDA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.60. 19,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,401. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $55.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.62.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

