Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. G.Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.59. 48,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,799. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $500.70 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 53,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

