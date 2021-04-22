Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHMI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

