Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post $154.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.90 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $148.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $613.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.10 million to $618.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $616.62 million, with estimates ranging from $613.50 million to $619.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.19. 214,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.66. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $328,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

