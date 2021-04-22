Zacks: Brokerages Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Express reported earnings per share of ($1.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $430.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of EXPR remained flat at $$3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,538,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.09. Express has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Express by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,131 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Express by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

