Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million.

Several research firms recently commented on G. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

NYSE G traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,109. Genpact has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.56%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Insiders have sold 143,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Genpact by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

